Nearly 29,000 new unemployment claims filed in Iowa in one week

The number of initial unemployment claims filed between April 19 and April 25 was 28,827, the Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday.

That number includes 27,115 initial claims by people who work and live in Iowa and 1,712 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 170,990. Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled more than $51.4 million for the same week, according to the Iowa Workforce Development.

Iowa Workforce Development reported the following industries had the most claims:

• Manufacturing, 7,402

• Health care and social assistance, 4,190

• Self-employed, independent contractors, 4,182

• Retail trade, 2,472

• Accommodation and food services 2,130

This week, more than $102 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits were paid to 153,951 Iowans, according to the Iowa Workforce Development.

Since April 4, more than $327 million in benefits have been paid.

The Iowa Workforce Development also reported that more than $4.8 million was paid to 13,344 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

