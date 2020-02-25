Nearly 30 people work to rescue man who'd broken through lake ice in Iowa

Nearly 30 people joined forces to help an ice fisherman who'd plunged into the frigid water of Lake Wapello in southeast Iowa.

(MGN)

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says the man was packing up to leave the ice Monday evening when he broke through about 150 yards from shore.

A man on shore saw what happened and called 911.

The first responders soon arrived and were able to get the man out of the water, back onto shore and then to a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

The lake sits a few miles west of Drakesville in Davis County.