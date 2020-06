Nearly 300 new confirmed coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 296 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total to 26,343 total confirmed cases and 688 deaths. Public health officials also reported that 264,265 Iowans have been tested and 16,398 people have recovered.

As of Tuesday morning, 163 patients were hospitalized.

The website updates the numbers in real-time.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 453 confirmed cases (10,593 tested); 10 deaths; 379 recovered.

• Muscatine, 587 confirmed cases (3,978 tested); 43 deaths; 506 recovered.

• Louisa, 355 confirmed cases (1,331 tested); 13 deaths; 288 recovered.

• Des Moines, 78 confirmed cases (2,304 tested); two deaths; 62 recovered.

• Henry, 79 confirmed cases (1,383 tested); three deaths; 70 recovered.

• Lee, 44 confirmed cases (1,594 tested); one death; 31 recovered.

• Jackson, 19 confirmed cases (966) tested); no deaths; 13 recovered.

• Clinton, 75 confirmed cases (2,651 tested); one death; 65 recovered.

• Cedar, 61 confirmed cases (1,374 tested); one death; 50 recovered.