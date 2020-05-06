Nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 293 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 10,404.

Public health officials also announced 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 219.

So far, 63,171 Iowans have been tested. Officials say 3,803 people have recovered as of Wednesday.

Here's a closer look some of the totals among counties in the TV6 viewing area:

• Scott, 260 total cases; seven deaths; 3,012 tested; 206 recovered

• Muscatine, 435 total cases; 17 deaths; 2,085 tested; 189 recovered

• Louisa, 279 total cases; two deaths; 798 tested; 159 recovered

• Des Moines, 24 total cases; one death; 346 tested; 12 recovered

• Lee, 16 total cases; no deaths; 267 tested; nine recovered

• Henry, 40 total cases; one death; 314 tested; 29 recovered

• Jackson, five total cases; no deaths; 251 tested; three recovered

• Clinton, 51 total cases; one death; 740 tested; 37 recovered

• Cedar, 38 total cases; no deaths; 439 tested; 27 recovered

Gov. Kim Reynolds will not hold her daily briefing Wednesday because she is traveling to Washington D.C. to provide an update to President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force on the status of the coronavirus in Iowa, including the state’s efforts to reopen.

Visit TV6's Tracking the Curve page to see more graphics, videos, and resources.