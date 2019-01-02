Nearly 30,000 Cook County homeowners getting $8.3 million in refunds

The Cook County Treasurer’s Office is sending nearly 30,000 homeowners refunds totaling $8.3 million without requiring an application. That's according to a release on the treasurer's website.

Treasurer Maria Pappas said it's another example of using technology to make things easier for taxpayers.

“We’ve taken steps in the past to make the refund application process easier,” Pappas said. “Now we’re trying to eliminate the application altogether.”

Overpayments may occur simply due to homeowners paying more than is owed on their tax bill. More often, overpayments result from a reduction in property taxes after the bill was paid.

The 8,947 Cook County homeowners who paid their taxes through a bank/mortgage escrow account are receiving refund checks. The 20,805 homeowners who paid by check or online are automatically receiving refunds to their bank or credit card accounts.

The refunds are due to tax overpayments made since 2013. Using bank, credit card and property records, the Office has electronically determined who made the overpayment in these cases, making refund applications unnecessary.

