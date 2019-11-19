Nearly 50 million people expected to travel ahead of Thanksgiving

If you're driving to your Thanksgiving destination you're not alone.

If you're driving to your Thanksgiving destination you're not alone. According to AAA, nearly 50 million people will hit the highways. (CNN)

If you're flying there are still some ways to save cash.

AAA recommends you fly the Monday before the Thanksgiving travel rush. Tickets are cheaper then. Or if you're willing to you can fly out on the actual holiday.

Also, look for smaller airports outside of a big city, those tickets are typically cheaper too.

And finally, bring your own snacks and entertainment. It may seem like a small thing but check out the price for food at airports.