Nearly 60 percent of US beaches showed unsafe pollution levels in 2018

A report by two non-profit organizations found thousands of beaches across the United States had unsafe levels of water pollution, due to urban runoff, concentrated livestock manure and sewage overflow.

More than 2,600 beaches of 4,523 tested demonstrated unsafe bacteria levels on at least one day in 2018, according to a report released Tuesday by the nonprofits Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group.

Sources of the pollution included runoff from cities, sewage overflow and failing septic systems in addition to concentrated livestock manure, according to the report.

The report warned that sewage and fecal contamination in swimming areas pose a public health threat. People who come into contact with it can develop gastrointestinal illness, respiratory disease, infections and skin rashes.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of reported recreational water illnesses has steadily increased over the past few decades.

"Swimming at the beach is a prime summertime joy for millions of Americans, but clearly we have more work to do to make sure water at all our beaches is safe," said John Rumpler, director of Environment America's Clean Water Program, in a news release. "We must invest in water infrastructure that prevents pollution to ensure that America's waterways are safe for swimming."

For beachgoers’ protection, the Environmental Protection Agency suggests avoiding swimming at beaches where discharge pipes can be seen or at urban beaches after heavy rainfall.

