Confirmed coronavirus cases reach nearly 600 in Rock Island County

One more Rock Island County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 19, health department officials said Thursday.

The person is a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized, according to the health department.

“We are saddened to report that another member of our community has died from this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge the public to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by observing Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and washing their hands frequently. Our most vulnerable residents need your help.”

The health department also reported three new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 598. Eleven people are currently hospitalized.

The new cases include a man in his 50s who is isolating at home, a man in his 30s who is isolating at home, and a woman in her 20s who is isolating at home.

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.