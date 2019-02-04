Nebraska schools install bleeding control kits

Some Omaha-area school districts are installing bleeding control kits inside schools to give staff and students quick access to resources in case of an emergency, including a shooting.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has led the effort to get the kits into school districts, including Omaha Public Schools in Nebraska and Council Bluffs Community Schools in Iowa.

The kits cost about $56 each and contain an instruction card, gauze, rubber gloves, scissors and a tourniquet that can be used to stop bleeding.

Tim Hamilton is the executive director of student and family services at the Council Bluffs district. He says emergency responders typically respond quickly, but having supplies on hand can make a difference in cases with intense bleeding.

