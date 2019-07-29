Nebraska teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond at state park

A 36-year-old teacher from Hebron, Nebraska found a 2.12 carat brown diamond while visiting an Arkansas state park that features a public 37-acre diamond search area.

Josh Lanik was visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park last Wednesday while on vacation with his family.

After about two hours of searching, Lanik left with a collection that included a brandy-colored gem weighing just over two carats.

Park staff would later inform him that he had discovered the largest diamond found at the park so far in 2019.

Lanik’s find may be connected to recent record-breaking rainfall that pushed a number of diamonds to the surface, according to the Arkansas State Parks website.