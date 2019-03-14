Nebraska trooper rescues calf frozen to ground

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol scaled a barbed wire fence to rescue a calf frozen to the ground on Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol posted on its Facebook page that the distressed animal was discovered near Sidney “the morning after a blizzard ravaged the [Nebraska] Panhandle.”

Troopers report that as of Thursday afternoon all state roads in the panhandle region of the state remain closed, including I-80 which is shut down westbound from Grand Island to Wyoming.

The Sidney area was forecast to receive 15 to 20 inches of snow from the storm system.