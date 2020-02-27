Needles found near preschool in Fulton tested positive for meth

Police are asking the community to speak up when they see something out of place. This comes after police were notified that needles were found in an iPhone 6s box.

Police said Thursday morning a staff member with the Fulton School District found the box across the street from the Fulton Blended Preschool, next to the football field.

Once the box was opened, they located multiple needles.

"We want the public to be aware of this due to not everything being as it appears," police said in the post. "We want you to know so that you can be vigilant and when you observe things that look out of place, please contact the police department, See Something - Say Something!"

The items found were tested and according to police, the needles tested positive for methamphetamine.

"It is our mission to do all we can to make sure these dangerous drugs are dealt with accordingly and not turn into an unfortunate incident, as this situation definitely had the potential to be," police said.

Police remind residents that if you see something out of place, to call the Fulton Police Department so they can handle the issue accordingly.