Netflix to release docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein

(CNN) - Netflix is coming out with a new docuseries on the late, disgraced multi-millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The docuseries, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” chronicles the twisted tale of abuse and Epstein's alleged network of exploitation with stories from survivors.

It’s based on James Patterson’s bestseller “Filthy Rich," which was co-written by John Connolly and Tim Malloy.

Epstein was found unresponsive in a New York jail cell Aug. 10, 2019 and was later pronounced dead. A New York City medical examiner ruled his death as a suicide, according to the Associated Press.

Epstein was awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges and potentially faced living the rest of his life in prison.

The allegations that Epstein had sex with underage girls over a period of years included reports of a sex trafficking ring he ran. The accusations sparked public outrage, as did the details about a lenient deal Epstein allegedly cut with prosecutors years earlier over sex abuse charges.

The series is scheduled for release on May 27.

