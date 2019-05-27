Neglected pony found with hooves sawed off in Brown County, Ohio

The Brown County Humane Society Animal Shelter is calling out for support Sunday after finding a pony in a severe state of neglect.

Upon responding to a welfare complaint, the human society found a neglected pony named “Lil’ Bit” at his owner’s home, according to a Facebook post from the society’s animal shelter.

The pony’s hooves appeared to have been cared for incorrectly, the shelter said, because the owner used a hacksaw to saw his hooves off once every year.

“Not only is this not the proper way to care for hooves, but it is extremely painful each time it was done,” the Facebook post reads.

A vet found upon examining Lil’ Bit that due to the neglect, the hooves’ bones had rotated, according to the shelter. The pony also had abscesses and infection that spread to his legs.

The treatments the pony will be receiving — like hiring a farrier to slowly trim his hooves periodically over the next several months — will be expensive, so the shelter is calling out for donations on social media to help pay for Lil’ Bit’s medical bills.

You can make a donation on the original Facebook post.

