Neighbor helps Ga. police rescue man from burning mobile home

A Georgia man was pulled from a burning mobile home, due in part to a neighbor who was there before emergency crews arrived.

Dramatic body cam video shows the moment Clayton County police officers rescued the man Monday morning.

But before officers or firefighters arrived, Domonique Hardy knew he had to do something when he saw the flames from his trailer next door.

“That’s when I started running down the trailer, beating, like, boom boom boom boom boom. ‘Is anyone in there? Anyone in there?’” Hardy said.

At first he didn’t hear anything.

"There was an air conditioner in the window,” he said. “So, I snatch the air conditioner out, bust the window out."

That’s when he heard a faint voice.

"I'm shining light in the window, like, ‘Oh wow. He's right there under a mattress.’ I see him with his hand, like, ‘Help, help, help,’" Hardy said.

Hardy then jumped through a window and tried to pull the man to safety.

"I grabbed his pants and his arm and pulled, and got him, like, right up in this area to the window, so there wasn't so much smoke on him," he said.

At that point he said police officers arrived.

The video shows the moment officers got inside and managed to get the now unconscious man out.

“Everybody was working together. Everything worked out, like, perfect,” Hardy said.

Hardy suffered a burn on his arm and two police officers were injured but were treated at the scene.

Police said the man they saved made a full recovery.

When asked what was going through his mind during the rescue, Hardy said, "Just whoever's in there, I have to get them out. I cannot let them die in there like that."

