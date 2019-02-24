Neighbor of Barstow, Illinois home that went up in flames talks

The fire in Barstow, Illinois early this morning had the tiny community watching in awe, but also praying for everyone's safety.

“At 12:30 in the morning we got a knock on the door and we thought it would go away,” said the neighbor, Christine Coon. “But, it was our neighbors letting us know there was a fire.”

Coon lives right next to the building that caught fire in Barstow - and she says police had to get them prepared for the worst because of how large the flames grew.

“We woke up and stood in the window. I came out at first and the police told us to go get dressed just in case because the ambers were hitting the roof,” Coon said. “They were worried about our house going up.”

After the fire was put out and under control, she noticed her home did take some damage though.

“We really couldn't feel the heat but you can tell the house could,” she said. “Other than that we didn't feel it, we had a lot of smoke come in though.”

She says she thought the building was an apartment complex, and the family who was there might have recently moved out.

“We saw a truck back up a few days ago, it looked like they were moving out,” she added. “But, their dog liked to come over and visit me once in a while.”

The Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Chief, Ryan Cameron, says the winds made putting it out that much more difficult.

"It started in the back and by the time we got here we put every effort we could for water,” said Cameron. “But with the high winds we had coming in and the way the fire was progressing with this older home, when they were doing renovations, everything just took over from there and we contained as much as we could.”

Coon says she just hopes the family was fully moved out and that no items - or lives - were lost.

“Well I'm hoping that they actually moved out because they were getting ready to remodel it I guess. They don't usually remodel an apartment building unless people move out, so I'm hoping they had all their stuff out instead of just being in the process.”