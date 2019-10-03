Neighborhood kids find missing woman

Police say a group of neighborhood kids is to thank for finding a missing elderly woman with dementia who walked away from a care facility.

A group of neighborhood kids on bikes found a missing woman. (Source: KCRA, Hearst, Roseville Police via CNN)

When the five friends heard police were searching for a woman in their neighborhood, they knew they could help.

"I just wanted to help. I like helping, except if it's chores," Logan Hultman said.

Logan and Makenna Rogers grabbed their bikes and friends, determined to find the woman.

The team had to take a break when Logan took a fall from his bike.

"My medic brother, he helped me - put some Band-Aids on my wounds," Logan said.

The kids didn't give up hope. After a quick dinner, they got back on the streets and found the woman standing on the sidewalk.

"All of us saw this lady walking around, and we were like, 'Guys, that's her. That has to be her,'" Logan said.

The team of junior detectives called police, telling dispatchers where they found the woman.

"And then people started surrounding and the cops came. So like, we were the first ones that found her," Makenna said.

"Our dispatchers were a little surprised to hear a 10-year-old on the other line telling us they had found this missing person," said Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department.

Logan's mom is proud the kids could help.

"You always wonder when things happen - are they going to be able to stay calm? And luckily they were and they were able to help somebody," said Alice Hultman.

Police see big things for the kids' future.

"We highly encourage this group of junior detectives to give us a call in about 10 years and maybe we can give them a job. They're doing a great job so far," Baquera said.

Logan likes that idea.

"It's amazing because I had no idea what my future would be like until now: A detective," Logan said.

The woman was taken back home and reunited with her family.

Copyright 2019 KCRA, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.