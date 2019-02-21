Neighborhood wanting answers after streets not plowed and no mail delivered

Icy streets in West-Central Davenport may be at least one reason people aren't getting their mail delivered.

The sun is shining a little brighter on West 10th Street in Davenport and neighbors are happy to see the icy roads melting, but it was a different story a few days ago.

“Some reason this road is high traffic and yet it wasn't getting cleaned,” said Connie Drevich, a concerned neighbor.

“See my nephew, he's always clearing out stuff over here because the city ain't doing their job,” said Patricia Terrell, a concerned neighbor.

Neighbors say they have now reached out to the city to have something done. After they didn't receive their mail since Saturday.

“I was expecting paychecks to come through the mail. I’m sitting here watching the mailbox every day and no mailman,” said Terrell.

They say no notice was given to them by the post office and they're frustrated because they rely on their mail.

“None of us knew why we weren't getting any mail,” said Drevich.

So the only reason they could think of was because of their icy road.

“I said well, there's got to be a reason. It’s got to be the streets,” said Terrell. “I told them the ice is high down here, the city hardly cleans it down here,”

“You're trying to deal with everything you're dealing with in life and then you have to deal with this. It's like one thing too much and finally, I was like I got to call the city,” said Drevich.

After waiting almost all week.

“I don't like not getting my mail, I’m sorry that's just that,” said Terrell.

They finally got their mail Thursday.

“Ooo wee, I got mail,” said Drevich.

As it turns out, neighbors say the mailman reported having an issue with a neighbor's dog in the area and that's why the mail wasn't being delivered.

We reached out to the post office to confirm, but they didn't have an answer for us. We are also working to find out more from the city about the plowing of that street.