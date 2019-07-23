Neighbors form human chain to protect migrant from ICE raid in Tenn.

For four hours, a man and his son sat inside of a car as two Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to get them to surrender.

The neighbors formed a human chain to help a migrant dad and his son get from their car into their home during an ICE raid in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Tristan Call/WTVF/CNN)

The father reportedly entered the country illegally, so the ICE agents were tasked with bringing him into custody.

When neighbors heard what was going on, they came to assist their neighbor.

"We made sure they had water, they had food," said neighbor Felishadae Young. "We put gas back in the vehicle when they were getting low, just to make sure they were OK."

They say they don't care how someone got here; it's how they act when they are here.

"They work every day, they come home," said neighbor Stacey Farley. "The kids jump on their trampoline; it's just a community."

Farley helped create a human chain to help the family get from their car safely into their home, and she didn't think twice about supporting her neighbors.

"I could see if these people were bad criminals, but they're not," she said. "They're just trying to provide for their kids."

The standoff brought metro police to the scene to keep the peace, as well as council members and lawyers to evaluate the situation.

"There were two immigration officials sort of bullying a family inside of their own vehicle, said attorney Daniel Ayoadeyoon, "telling them that they had an administrative warrant, which isn't the same thing as a judicial warrant, and trying to harass them and fear them into coming out."

At the end of the day, the ICE agents left. The family ended up leaving too, in search of a safer place.

Copyright 2019 WTVF via CNN. All rights reserved.