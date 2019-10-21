Neighbors on edge after rash of shootings, Davenport Police say investigations are ongoing

A weekend rash of gun violence has a number of communities on edge across Davenport.

“I just want it to get out of my neighborhood,” Rayvaugh Bogan, who lives in the area of Kirkwood and LeClaire said.

According to Davenport Police, they responded to five shootings between Thursday and Sunday. Two people were hurt in two of the shootings.

"I don't want to get shot,” Bogan said.

The neighborhood Bogan lives in has saw two of the shootings. Both of the victims who were hurt were shot in his neighborhood.

"I don't know what needs to be done, but something needs to be done so no one else gets hurt,” Bogan said.

Davenport Police say on Friday night, a man was mugged and shot just outside of Bogan’s home. The day before that shooting, Davenport Police responded to a shooting near Kirkwood and Iowa.

"It is just so close to home,” Bogan said. “My nephews are so young and they don't deserve to get shot all because they are in the wrong neighborhood.”

Since last Thursday, Davenport Police have responded to a total of five shootings in the city.

"I would be concerned about any gun violence,” Assistant Police Chief Jeff Bladely said. “We would like to have zero gun violence."

Bladed said while there was a high number of gun-related incidents over the weekend, so far, in 2019 gun crime is about the same as it was in 2018 and Bladel said a number of the crimes are not random.

“It is very early on in these so we cannot determine the connectivity but most of our gun investigations have been personal in nature or target specific,” Bladel said.

Police are using all of their resources to catch those responsible for the shootings. Bogan believes more needs to be done and he believes it starts with having a conversation about the issues.

"Too much guns and no one wants to talk about anymore,” he said. “There's fights and they instantly go to guns."

Davenport police say the recently acquired National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBAN has helped with their shooting investigations. In shooting investigations, the department used to have wait four to eight weeks for ballistic testing results on shell casing. With the technology now in Davenport, they can get results back in just weeks.

Bladel said that while there was a rash of gun violence over the weekend, violent crime in the city is down.

