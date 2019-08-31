Neighbors react to fatal hit and run in Clinton

Clinton is mourning the loss of Emiliano Barrios, who died after a hit and run. The driver of the car took off, eventually crashing. Police say they know who the car is registered to, but the have not told TV6 if they were driving. "If there was anybody else in the car they're living with this right now, hopefully the guilty conscience or feeling will make them come forward," said neighbor Lance Hull.

Police say the accident happened around 9:30 on Friday night near the intersection of South 7th Street and Sixth Avenue South, just a few blocks from the Clinton High School.

The neighbors say speeding in the neighborhood is something they see every day and have been worried about since the neighborhood is made up of mostly families with young kids, "every time we choose to speed or do something erratic, the repercussions is something like this," said Hull.

"I live on the other end of the block and I saw a car speeding. Once I got to this corner, I heard a loud bang and I just came running down and then I saw the man on the ground," Hull continued. As soon as he heard the accident, his instincts kicked in, "I don't know how or why I ended up being there, I'm glad I was, that way nobody else had to deal with it until the police got there."

Neighbors said the person who hit Barrios ran a stop sign and was going about 60 miles per hour. Going through the residential neighborhood, you go four blocks without a stop sign.

"This is our neighborhood, these are our kids. We have families. Like any neighborhood in any town, be respectful and know what's going on around you. These are people's lives going in danger because of what? You can't go 25 mph?" said Angela Sirna who lives a few houses down from the accident.

She says she doesn't even let her daughter cross the street on her own, because she knew something like this would happen sooner or later,

"they're way down here they're going 45 mph and they're right here so you cant tell. I never ever let my daughter cross alone. She's 9, I know a lot of other parents don't either."

Funerals services for Barrios are pending. Some of the neighbors TV6 reporter spoke to said they've petitioned multiple times for more stop signs, hoping that would make the neighborhood safer, but have been turned down. TV6 reached out to the city about those petitions and is waiting to hear back.

If you know anything about the driver or saw anything on Friday night that could help the police, you're asked to come forward.

