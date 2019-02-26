Neighbors react to house fire in Muscatine

Neighbors of the home that went up in flames and killed 3 people on Monday evening say it happened so fast, they didn't realize anything was wrong until it was too late.

“That's hard on anybody - especially when you know there's kids in it, especially when you know there's kids - that makes it really hard,” said Gwen Reichert.

The fire left everyone in the neighborhood in complete shock.

“We didn't hear anything,” said Reichert. “We didn't know anything was going on until we saw the squad out front with its lights on because they were running around our house and yard.”

The house went up in flames so quick, it caught everyone off guard.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” Reichert added. “The house on the corner burned down 8 years ago and they had just rebuilt that up. We had a fire 3 years ago, almost 4, and then this one. It just went up really fast.”

There was a family who lived in the home, but one of them made it out alive.

“All we saw was somebody they had picked them up, set them on the ground, and they took them to an ambulance really close but we couldn't see who it was,” said Reichert. “I saw the paramedics taking one of the guys, the survivor, and put him in the ambulance and take him but I didn't see anybody else,” said another neighbor.