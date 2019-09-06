Neighbors upset by Bettendorf home’s “nightmare” debris piles

Jason Seeley became so fed up with the pile of household items piling up outside a neighbor’s house that on Wednesday he posted photos of the eyesore on Facebook.

“Tell me how this is going on only five houses down from where we live?!?” Jason Seeley wrote.

“This is ridiculous no matter where you live, but NEVER tolerated in Bettendorf...or so I thought.”

The house in question is in the 2500 block of Crestview Drive near I-74 in west Bettendorf, which Bettendorf City Planner John Soenksen said is a rental property going through a “nightmare” eviction process.

This week a growing collection of furniture, computer equipment, clothing and other items could be seen resting in the front and side yards of the house and spilling out toward the street.

The problems began in July but have intensified in recent days due to the eviction process, Soenksen said.

The City of Bettendorf has found the house to be in violation of city code section 10-3-1 which requires that “all exterior property and premises shall be maintained in a clean, safe, and sanitary manner.”

Soenksen indicated eviction protocol can seem lengthy and frustrating for both property owners and neighbors in situations like this one.

“The owner placed a dumpster at the residence yesterday to begin the cleanup,” Soenksen told KWQC Friday afternoon.

“If progress isn’t made soon today, the City will take action to remove the items.”

Seely said action is long overdue.

“I don’t want to sound like the old guy yelling at kids to get off his lawn, but immediate neighbors are getting excuses and poor follow-up from the city and the property owner,” Seely said.

“We pay property taxes for a reason, so the city looks out for our best interests.”