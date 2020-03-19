Netflix: What's coming and going in April

This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Updated: Thu 10:32 AM, Mar 19, 2020

(Gray News) - Netflix on Thursday released its list movies and shows that will be arriving and going away in the month of April.

Along with several Netflix Originals options, installments from the "Matrix" and "Lethal Weapon" movie series will be available next month. Among the movies leaving are hits like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Shawshank Redemption."

See below for a list of titles that will be added to Netflix in April. All titles and dates are subject to change.

PODCASTS

Netflix Is A Daily Joke - Featuring daily jokes from your favorite Netflix stand up specials including Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and more.
Post Play - Join Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy for a 3-part in-depth conversation about the new series of Ozark, launching April 1st.

Coming Soon

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Circle Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The King: Eternal Monarch -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
How to Fix a Drug Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nailed It!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling

Available April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Available April 3

Coffee & Kareem -- NETFLIX FILM
La casa de papel: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: The Phenomenon -- NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 4

Angel Has Fallen

Available April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Available April 6

The Big Show Show -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Available April 10

Brews Brothers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA Originals -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
La vie scolaire -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Wedding Repeat -- NETFLIX FILM
The Main Event -- NETFLIX FILM
Tigertail -- NETFLIX FILM

Available April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available April 15

The Innocence Files -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 16

Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fauda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jem and the Holograms

Available April 17

Betonrausch -- NETFLIX FILM
#blackAF -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Legado en los huesos -- NETFLIX FILM
Sergio -- NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 18

The Green Hornet

Available April 20

Cooked with Cannabis -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Midnight Gospel -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Vatican Tapes

Available April 21

Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Available April 22

Absurd Planet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Circus of Books -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
El silencio del pantano -- NETFLIX FILM
The Plagues of Breslau -- NETFLIX FILM
The Willoughbys -- NETFLIX FILM
Win the Wilderness -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 24

After Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extraction -- NETFLIX FILM
Hello Ninja: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available April 25

The Artist
Django Unchained

Available April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 27

Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 29

A Secret Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Extracurricular -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadiya’s Time to Eat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summertime -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 30

Dangerous Lies -- NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Dragons -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Victims’ Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving April 4

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving April 8

Movie 43

Leaving April 15

21 & Over

Leaving April 16

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving April 17

Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19

The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29

National Treasure

Leaving April 30

A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 