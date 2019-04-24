Netflix: What's coming and going in May

New originals from TV comedy veterans Amy Poehler and Christina Applegate are among the additions to Netflix in May.

Poehler reteams with several SNL alums, including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch, in the film "Wine Country," available May 10. Applegate stars in a dark comedy series for the streaming service, "Dead to Me," set for May 3.

Familiar feature films arriving include "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," a pair of "Austin Powers" and all three "Matrix" movies. Anyone in the mood for a James Bond or "Jaws" fix should act before the end of April, as several from those series will be leaving.

All titles and dates are subject to change.

COMING IN MAY:

Charmed (2018): Season 1

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4

The Mechanism: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supergirl: Season 4

PODCASTS

Human Algorithm - Coming up: Jeff Ross shares what’s new on Netflix for May.

I'm Obsessed with This - Now Streaming: a chat with Ryan O’Connell from Special.

The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends - Coming Soon: Tracy Clayton talks The Two Killings of Sam Cooke with director Kelly Duane.

You Can't Make This Up - Now streaming: an interview with Robert Townsend.

Available May 1

Knock Down The House - NETFLIX FILM

Munafik 2 - NETFLIX FILM

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Available May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Available May 3

A Pesar De Todo - NETFLIX FILM

All In My Family - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alles ist gut - NETFLIX FILM

Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dead to Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile - NETFLIX FILM

Flinch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage - NETFLIX FILM

The Last Summer - NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuca & Bertie - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Undercover - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 4

Like Arrows

Available May 6

Abyss - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

Available May 8

Lucifer: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Available May 10

Dry Martina - NETFLIX FILM

Easy: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gente que viene y bah - NETFLIX FILM

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jailbirds - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion's Share - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shéhérazade - NETFLIX FILM

The Society - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wine Country - NETFLIX FILM

Available May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 13

Malibu Rescue - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 14

revisions - NETFLIX ANIME

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Weed the People

Available May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Available May 16

Good Sam - NETFLIX FILM

Take Me Home Tonight

Available May 17

1994: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chip & Potato - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It's Bruno - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maria - NETFLIX FILM

Morir para contar - NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It!: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See You Yesterday - NETFLIX FILM

The Rain: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Well Intended Love - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 18

The Blackcoat's Daughter

Available May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Available May 21

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Night in Spring - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Flash: Season 5

Available May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 24

After Maria - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alta Mar - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joy - NETFLIX FILM

Rim of the World - NETFLIX FILM

She's Gotta Have It: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Perfection - NETFLIX FILM

WHAT / IF - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 27

Historical Roasts - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Available May 28

Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Available May 30

Chopsticks - NETFLIX FILM

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger - NETFLIX FILM

The One I Love

Available May 31

Always Be My Maybe - NETFLIX FILM

Bad Blood: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Black Spot: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Ratings - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When They See Us - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22

The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24

Southpaw

Leaving May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)

