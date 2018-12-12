Netflix announces series that focuses on Selena Quintanilla

The story of iconic Tejano singer Selena is coming to Netflix.

The streaming giant says it is creating a scripted series based on Selena Quintanilla, the crossover music star who was shot to death by her fan club president in 1995.

She was just 23 when she died.

Netflix says "Selena: The Series", is a coming-of-age story that follows Quintanilla throughout her career.

The streaming service says Quintanilla's family is involved with the show's development and will serve as executive producers.

Quintanilla's story was previously told in a 1997 film biopic starring Jennifer Lopez.