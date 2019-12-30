Netflix releases top 10 list of most popular shows in 2019

Netflix has released a top 10 list of its most popular shows of 2019.

(Photo: MGN Photo)

Science fiction horror series Stranger Things 3 topped the list for most popular series.

The Witcher and the Umbrella Academy followed behind.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo encouraging people to stay neat and organized, Jailbirds about women in prison and music quizzer Rhythm and Flow were the top three for most popular nonfiction series.

For comedy specials, Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All came out on top.