Netflix users to see price increase, biggest increase in company's history

Netflix subscribers get ready for a price increase.

Netflix is raising its prices across all subscription tiers, affecting all 58 million subscribers in the U.S.

The rate hike constitutes an increase between 13 and 18%, the biggest increase in the company's 12-year history and the fourth increase in U.S. prices.

Netflix's most popular HD plan with go from $11 a month to $13.

The basic and cheapest plan, which has eluded price increases in the past is also going from $8 to $9 per month. And it's premium plan will jump from $14 a month to $16 a month.

The new price plan will take effect immediately for all new subscribers and then roll out to existing customers over the next three months.