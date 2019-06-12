Nevada bans employers from refusing to hire those who fail marijuana tests

Employers in Nevada will not be allowed to discriminate against workers for marijuana use starting in January.

CNN reports employers will still be allowed to administer pre-employment screenings for other drugs, but a positive result for cannabis can't be used to not hire someone.

There will, however, be exceptions for certain lines of work such as firefighters, EMTs, and jobs that require driving a vehicle.

Nevada is the only state thus far to prohibit employers from requiring applicants to pass a marijuana test.