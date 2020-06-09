Never too early to think "Weekend"!

Coming off of a rainy and humid day we'll go into a cooler, but still rainy, day on Wednesday. Then, we start rolling out the red carpet for and incredible weekend! After we dry things out Thursday and look at highs in the upper 70s to 80 Thursday and Friday, Saturday arrives with low humidity and highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies! Some models suggest Saturday starts with some rain from the cold front dropping through that will drop the humidity and temps. That trend will have to be watched. However, the Canadian high pressure area behind that cold front keeps us comfortable Sunday, too. Although Sunday looks to warm up by a few degrees with highs heading to the mid and upper 70s with sunny skies, the humidity will still be very tolerable. Just for comparison sake the average highs for this weekend are in the low 80s which will make this one a real bonus, especially if the heat and humidity we've had lately are already wearing thin on you!