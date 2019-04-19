New 2019 Mississippi River crest could be higher than the first

The City of Davenport is encouraging people to keep their flood protection in place, now that the National Weather Service is projecting rises in Mississippi River levels beginning late next week. After cresting at 20.6 feet and slowly falling, the river is expected to rise again, potentially cresting between 19.5 and 21 feet sometime between April 27th and May 1st.

Due to projected rises, road closures along River Dr will remain in place.

Planned openings of the River's Edge and the Compost Facility will remain as scheduled on April 22nd; however, the city says temporary re-closure of these facilities may be necessary if river levels exceed 19.5 feet.

The city is encouraging residents to maintain current flood protection until this new crest comes to pass.

