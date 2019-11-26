New 6th Avenue ramp to Iowa-bound I-74 to open in Moline

The Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation and the construction team are making progress building the new I-74 River Bridge over the Mississippi River.

The Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation and the construction team are making progress building the new I-74 River Bridge over the Mississippi River. (KWQC)

Officials say they're making so much progress that sections of I-74 will be finished and ready for local drivers to use this holiday season.

The new I-74 lanes and ramps "provide the opportunity to make your commute easier, as the Illinois Department of Transportation and the City of Moline have collaborated to create a route over the railroad tracks so motorists can avoid train delays," officials said in a Facebook post.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the new 6th Avenue ramp to Iowa-bound I-74 will open in Moline.