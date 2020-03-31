New COVID-19 Legal Information Hotline launches Wednesday

Iowans who have questions or are experiencing legal problems due to the coronavirus pandemic now have an easy way to get legal advice.

A free COVID-19 Legal Information Hotline developed by Iowa Legal Aid in partnership with the Iowa State Bar Association and the Polk County Volunteer Lawyer Project is going live Wednesday, April 1.

The program was announced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday.

Iowans experiencing any type of legal problem due to the pandemic, such as facing eviction, being denied unemployment benefits, experiencing employment issues, or being a victim of identity theft, can call 1-800-332-0419.

Callers will leave a message and Iowa Legal Aid staff will call them back to screen them for eligibility. Those who are eligible for Iowa Legal Aid’s free legal services will be connected with an attorney.

Those who are not eligible for services will be connected with volunteer attorneys through the Iowa State Bar Association and the Polk County Bar Association.