New Captain's Table building now up in Moline after 2018 fire

The City of Moline has taken another step forward in the rebuilding of longtime Quad City restaurant, the Captain's Table.

The City of Moline has taken another step forward in the rebuilding of longtime Quad City restaurant, the Captain's Table. The new building is now up along the river in Moline. (KWQC)

The new building is now up along the river in Moline.

The Captain's Table was destroyed by fire during a remodeling project in January of 2018. Now, the new walls and roof are in place, along with a large deck for outdoor, river view seating.

The on-site marina is also getting upgrades.

Construction of the new Captain's Table is expected to be completed sometime this spring.