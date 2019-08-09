New Election Website To Help Clinton County Voters

Starting today, voters in Clinton County will have a new, user-friendly website to find all of their election information.

Eric Van Lancker, the Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner, says the website will be easier to navigate, register to vote, or find a form to request an absentee ballot.

He also says the website will also include past election information and a section listing officials voted on by Clinton County voters.

In a press release, Van Lancker says they have been working for some time to enhance the way information is displayed and he believes that this website will help voters “find everything they need.”

To check out the new Clinton County Elections, click here

