New Genesis equipment speeds up coronavirus testing results

Test results for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, are now available in two hours or less for Quad-Cities patients.

(Genesis Health System/KWQC)

The laboratory at Genesis Medical Center-Silvis now has the DiaSorin MDX instrument specifically designed for testing COVID-19 samples, according to a media release.

Lab staff has been training for the past week.

The instrument allows the simultaneous testing of eight samples with results available in about 90 minutes. At capacity, nearly 100 samples can be tested per day, according to the release.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Genesis Health System has been submitting samples for testing to both state and private laboratories. There has been a wide range of waits for results. Some results have been available in 2 to 3 days, while other results have taken 10 days or longer to process.

Private labs have been able to increase capacity for testing and now can also turn around results in 2 to 3 days.

“This instrument is a significant advancement locally in providing accurate results and a quicker return of results,’’ said Theresa Main, president of Genesis Medical Center-Silvis. “By knowing the results quickly, providers can also begin assessment and care plans of patients quickly.’’