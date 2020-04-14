New I-74 Bridge gains another piece; looks close to connecting

More progress is being made on the new I-74 Bridge. If you haven't driven by it, you may not have known how quickly the arch to the Iowa-bound section is taking place.

On Monday, crews put another piece in place and now the bridge appears to be very close to connecting.

Crews last week said the goal for the Iowa-bound arch is for it to be finished by the spring.

We're still waiting to hear when the final pieces will be put into place.