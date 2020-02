The second intermediate strut has been installed on the new I-74 Bridge.

This is according to I-74 River Bridge officials. They installed the strut on Sunday.

Officials say the strut (crossbeam) is a permanent support between the arches.

There will be a total of four struts installed for the Iowa-bound bridge.

