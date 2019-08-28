Illinois In June, the IHSA released new guidelines for how much contact a player can have in high school football. The new rules limit players to only one game on one night. In previous years, player were able to suit up and play in both Sophomore and Varsity contests on Friday nights. With the new limitations, most area schools are moving Junior Varsity games to Mondays.
New IHSA contact rules for football
