New Ill. mileage tax bill would tax drivers by the mile

A Chicago lawmaker has introduced a bill which would allow Illinois drivers to be taxed by the number of miles they drive.

Rep. Marcus Evans says the legislation would create a program that would be voluntary, and drivers choosing to take part would pay for gas via a metered usage charge instead of paying the standard 19-cent gas tax.

Illinois News Network reports a participant in the program driving 12,000 miles would be charged $252 minus the rebate on motor fuel taxes.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said while campaigning that he would consider supporting a per-mile tax as a means of paying for infrastructure.

Illinois House Bill 2864 now goes to the rules committee for review.