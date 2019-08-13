New Illinois law requires EpiPen insurance coverage for kids

Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed into law a bill that requires insurance companies in Illinois to cover EpiPens for children.

The new law applies to coverage for those 18 and younger with severe allergies.

An EpiPen injection delivers epinephrine, which narrows blood vessels and opens airways in the lungs in those having an allergic reaction.

The cost of a two-pen injector pack can be close to $700 for families after prices have risen more than 400 percent in the last decade, according to WAND TV.

“No child with a serious allergy should be without an epinephrine injector because they cannot afford one,” said Illinois State Sen. Julie Morrison of Deerfield.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1.