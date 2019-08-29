New Illinois law requires schools to teach consent in sex ed classes

A new law is amending Illinois' sex education curriculum to include an "age-appropriate discussion" on consent. (Ilmicrofono Oggiono / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay, License Link)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new law would require Illinois schools to offer a clear and comprehensive definition of consent when teaching sex education.

Gov. Pritzker signed HB 3550​ earlier this week.

The new law amends Illinois' sex education curriculum for middle school and high school students by including "an age-appropriate discussion" on consent.

The sex education discussion will cover consent from numerous angles, including:

-Consent to one sexual activity does not cover other sex acts.
-A person's manner of dress does not constitute sexual consent.
-Past consent does not provide for future consent.
-Consent can be withdrawn at any time. A reminder that "no means, no" anytime and all the time.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.

 