New Illinois law requires schools to teach consent in sex ed classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new law would require Illinois schools to offer a clear and comprehensive definition of consent when teaching sex education.
Gov. Pritzker signed HB 3550 earlier this week.
The new law amends Illinois' sex education curriculum for middle school and high school students by including "an age-appropriate discussion" on consent.
The sex education discussion will cover consent from numerous angles, including:
-Consent to one sexual activity does not cover other sex acts.
-A person's manner of dress does not constitute sexual consent.
-Past consent does not provide for future consent.
-Consent can be withdrawn at any time. A reminder that "no means, no" anytime and all the time.
The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.