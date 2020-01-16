New Iowa State study links belly fat to thinking abilities

A new study at Iowa State links a person's belly fat to their thinking ability.

The study used more than 4,000 people between the ages of 40 and 70, and it showed those with higher amounts of belly fat had trouble thinking on their feet.

Researchers say the extra body fat affects how good a person's fluid memory is, the ability to plan ahead and reasoning.

It wasn't an issue for people with more muscle mass.

Researchers suggest people in that age group eat healthy and spend time exercising.

"What seemed to matter the most was how much muscle you had, how much belly fat you had, and how active your immune system was," Auriel Willette with Iowa State said.

Researchers now want to use this information to find new treatments to help people maintain flexible thinking as they get older and gain weight.

They also want to see if this is somehow linked to Alzheimer's Disease.