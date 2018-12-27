New Iowa law requires utility companies to be more transparent in their billing.

A new Iowa state law will change the way utility bills will look in 2019. Iowan's will soon see a monthly "energy efficiency charge on utility bills. However, according to MidAmerican, consumers will not actually be paying a new fee.

The new law will require utility companies to show energy efficiency fees on a separate line on bills. Utilities are required to use the fees to fund energy efficiency programs.

The utility companies do not profit from the fees.

The law required utilities to itemize the energy efficiency charge beginning January 1st, 2019.

MidAmerican Officials admit, "Most of our Iowa customers, along with other regulated utility customers in the state, probably don’t know they are paying the monthly energy efficiency fee, which funds energy efficiency programs,”.

Customers may even see a decrease in their overall utility bill due to the legislation limiting how much can be charged to the consumer for energy efficiency programs. Currently, in Iowa, the average home pays more than 7% of their utility bills toward energy efficiency programs, making this the highest in the country. The new legislation will limit the amount at 2% for electric and 1.5% for natural gas.

The limits are expected to save Iowans $80-90 million annually.

