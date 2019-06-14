New LGBT+ resource center opens in the Quad Cities

A new center providing resources to the LGBT+ community in the Quad Cities is now up and running.

Clock, Inc. showed off its new facility with a grand opening Tuesday afternoon.

Chase Norris, who is a transgender male, got the idea for the center while providing group counseling for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender youth. His goal is to provide a safe place for teens to express themselves and to provide helpful resources to the rest of the QCA.

"This isn't my center. This is your center. Whatever you want, my job is to make that happen," Norris said.

He says the support the center has received so far has been great.

"The community has just been fantastic," Norris said. "Receiving support from the city of Rock Island, Bettendorf, Moline, Davenport, even surrounding cities. We've gotten people from the Clinton area, Geneseo. People are making an effort to be a part of our communities."

The facility is open to the public and is located at 321 24th St. in Rock Island.

The city of Rock Island provided money to help the center get up and running, but it is still in need of furniture and donations.