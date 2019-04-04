New Marshalls store almost ready to open in Moline

Shoppers in the Illinois Quad Cities will soon have a new option. Marshalls announced the grand opening of its new store will be April 25th, 2019. The store will open in the Rock River Plaza near Wal-Mart. It will replace the current Marshalls store at Duck Creek Plaza off Middle Road in Bettendorf.

Also as part of the celebration, Marshalls will present a $10,000 donation to the local Child Abuse Council at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Marshalls is one of the nation’s largest off-price retailers with more than 1,000 stores in 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

