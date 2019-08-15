New Mexico man accused of force-feeding meth to his cat

A man from New Mexico is charged with felony animal cruelty after police say his cat tested positive for methamphetamines.

Aaron Spaulding, 39, was initially arrested in June on allegations of beating his girlfriend and mistreating two pets, a dog and a cat.

Officers upgraded the animal cruelty charges Tuesday after the domestic shorthair cat’s blood tests came back positive for meth. Police say Spaulding strangled the cat and forcibly made him ingest the drugs.

A veterinarian who examined the cat says he showed signs of neurological deficits. The animal was treated and has since been adopted into what police say is a caring home.

At the time of his arrest, Spaulding was also charged with false imprisonment, battery and interference with communication. He was released on bond June 24.

It’s unknown how Spaulding is pleading to the charges.

