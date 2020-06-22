New policing task force formed in Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa – A new task force is being formed for both Iowa with a mission of improving relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The Iowa Police Chiefs Association, along with the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, sent a media release, Monday, announcing the formation of the Law Enforcement Vision for Equality Task Force.

The association condemned the actions of the officers charged in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and voiced support for the recent protests.

The press release stated, “Although difficult to recognize right now, Iowa policing has made significant advancements in recent years. Police leaders across our nation have acknowledged the misdeeds of the past and have sought out community partners to build a better future.”

The task force will oversee communication of concerns and recommendations for law enforcement.

This open exchange will allow for all parties to have their voice heard with an open mind towards understanding what is currently happening in our communities, why it is happening, and what we can collaboratively do to improve on it. This effort will allow the various groups to get familiar with each other and to develop trusting relationships that will allow for an open exchange of ideas.,” according to the press release.

The President of the IPCA says, ““Despite the advances that Iowa law enforcement has made in recent years, there is clearly more work ahead. Iowa’s police executives, and the officers they lead, must embrace the concerns and criticism being voiced and re-examine their policies and approach.”

Betty C. Andrews, the President of the Iowa Nebraska NAACP, stated in the release, ““It is undeniable that now is the time for improving law enforcement and community relationships. Those relationships are authenticated by transparent practices and engaged citizens.”

The chief of the Oelwein Police Department, Chief Jeremy Logan and the Iowa City NAACP President Kevin Sanders will chair the task force.

Members of that task force are:

Kevin Sanders President, Iowa City NAACP, Co-Chair, State Criminal Justice Committee Chief Jeremy Logan Oelwein Police Department Chief Tim Carmody Council Bluffs Police Chief-ILEA Council Member Chief Rex Mueller Sioux City Police Department Chief Daniel Banks Hudson Police Department Sheriff Lonnie Pulkrabek Johnson County Sheriff Sheriff Tony Thompson Black Hawk County Sheriff Sheriff Jason Sandholt Marion County Sheriff Comm. Stephen Bayens Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Lt. Ryan Doty Des Moines Police Department Brian Guy Retired Clinton Police Department Chief – Form Chair of the ILEA Council Joe Gonzalez Retired Des Moines Police Department Lieutenant Ike Rayford President, Sioux City NAACP Monique Scarlett Unity in the Community Founder

