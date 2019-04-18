New Primate Exhibit is open for the public to see at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley

Your First Alert forcast for this weekend sounds great, so you might consider heading to the Niabi Zoo.

Staff and local leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new exhibit.

It features two new African Primate Species never seen before in the Quad Cities. A nine year old male Wolf’s Guenon named Azul, and a 6 year old male Allen’s Swamp monkey named Azizi. The zoo refers to them as “The A-Team”.

They have a brand new habitat to call home and one that allows visitors to see the animals up close.

"The monkeys, of course, are very interesting and a great story to tell" says Zoo Director Lee Jackson. "But there's also a connected story between the monkeys and their environment and the broader conservation issues that are important to bring up and that's what we did in this exhibit."

He also added the exhibit they opened on Wednesday is just phase one. Phase two is an outdoor exhibit which will open in about six weeks.

You can visit the zoo located in Coal Valley, Illinois seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.