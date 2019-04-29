New Quad City Mississippi River crest at 22.2 feet

The latest projected crest on the Mississippi River has the City of Davenport closing more roads. The river is now predicted to crest at 22.2 feet on Wednesday, May 1st, and with recent rain, could go even higher The current river level is 21.2 feet, the 6th highest level on record. The all-time record high of 22.63 feet was set in 1993.

With the rising river, the city has now closed more streets. West 2nd Street between Division and Brown streets is closed. The Centennial Bridge can be accessed from 3rd, 4th and Gaines streets.

The Government Bridge can be accessed using 2nd Street east of Harrison and Brady.

The Freight House Farmer’s Market will be hosting the opening weekend of the outdoor Farmer’s Market in the parking lot of the Scott County Administration Building. Other businesses located at the Freight House are temporarily closed.

